Man on the run following chase in Todd County, MN

EAGLE BEND, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is on the run after a wild chase in west-central Minnesota.

The Todd County Sheriff’s Department say it started around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 15 just north of Eagle Bend.

Authorities say they tried to stop a vehicle when the driver took off and took them on a chase for 25 miles. Officials say during the chase, the driver threw a log chain at them to try and scramble the deputies.

The driver, identified as Kent Moscho, is on the run and authorities want any information about him.

The Todd County Sheriff’s Department, Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Wadena and Staples Police Departments were all involved in the chase.

