Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Man on the run following chase in Todd County, MN

Kent Moscho
Kent Moscho(Todd County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE BEND, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is on the run after a wild chase in west-central Minnesota.

The Todd County Sheriff’s Department say it started around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 15 just north of Eagle Bend.

Authorities say they tried to stop a vehicle when the driver took off and took them on a chase for 25 miles. Officials say during the chase, the driver threw a log chain at them to try and scramble the deputies.

The driver, identified as Kent Moscho, is on the run and authorities want any information about him.

The Todd County Sheriff’s Department, Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Wadena and Staples Police Departments were all involved in the chase.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayten Barron
Fargo man arrested for terrorizing, allegedly swinging pole at girlfriend
Police lights generic
Fargo Police investigate shots fired
The dog of the man who passed away in a car accident on Monday has found a temporary home.
The dog of the man who passed away in a car accident on Monday has found a temporary home
Suspicious package investigation.
Woman arrested after meth is delivered to home in Oakes
Four arrested after gun pulled on Ramsey County deputy

Latest News

Deadly crash near Carberry, Manitoba on June 15, 2023.
15 dead after semi hits bus carrying senior citizens in Manitoba
After 5 years of planning, ground has broken at the Rotary Natural Play Hill in Moorhead.
Ground has broken at the Rotary Natural Play Hill in Moorhead
Weather 10:00PM KVLY June 15
After 5 years of planning, ground has broken at the Rotary Natural Play Hill in Moorhead.
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD - clipped version