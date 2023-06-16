Man hit by car over the weekend recovering from the incident

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Over the weekend, one man was charged, after injuring an officer and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian who was hit was identified as Wayne Zeretzke.

Zeretzke recalled the moment as a scary one.

“The initial hit was like this weird sort of zen, like acceptance, but then the pain hit and it was not ideal after that,” Zeretzke said.

He was walking home after finishing his work for the night at Jimmy Johns, when a car drove up on the sidewalk and hit him.

He said he could tell something wasn’t right before he was hit

“I’m like turning the corner and caring on my way and I just see some cop open this black sedan door, and I hear some arguments and stuff,” Zeretzke said.

And even though he tried to avoid it, he was faced with something he never dreamed of.

“I looked back and I started to run, and unfortunately I didn’t make it. It did hit me,” Zeretzke said.

Zeretzke has been in the hospital ever since with spinal fractures. His days have included surgery and physical therapy, in hopes of recovering fully.

“They ended up taking me downstairs to drain me of some post surgery fluids, and that ended up making me feel a lot better and I was able to do P.T. a lot better then,” Zeretzke said.

30-year-old Richard Nunez was charged with drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver, felony fleeing from law-enforcement, aggravated reckless driving, driving under the influence resulting in bodily injury, felony reckless endangerment, and driving under suspension, which was his 4th offense.

Even though the situation was than less than ideal, Zeretzke is doing his best to look on the bright side, and start moving forward.

“[There’s] some pain going forward, but after that… I don’t know. I think it’ll be kind of a funny story,” Zeretzke said.

Zeretzke’s family has created a GoFundMe to help support the medical bills that they know face.

