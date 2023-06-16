Man charged after threatening to shoot Roseau gas station employees

ROSEAU, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Warroad man is facing charges after two separate incidents in Roseau and Warroad on Friday, June 9.

Roseau Police were called to the Holiday Gas Station for a report of a man who threatened to shoot the employees. Witnesses told officers that Aaron Garrett Halvorson came into the gas station and was behaving ‘extremely odd’ and walking up and down the aisles very fast.

According to court documents, a woman told officers Halvorson came to the till and said he was sick of everyone and wanted to shoot them. He then walked out of the store backwards staring down the cashier. Court documents do not specify whether or not Halvorson showed a weapon, but the cashier said she felt threatened by Halvorson’s words and actions.

Witnesses told officers Halvorson left the store on foot. An officer spotted him running down a sidewalk and took him into custody.

Halvorson is charged with one felony count of Threats of Violence and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. If found guilty on the felony count, he could face a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

In the early morning hours of the same day, the Warroad Police Department received a call about Aaron Halvorson outside of a home yelling and causing a disturbance. The police report says he had been at the same home earlier that night and tried to fight someone. Police say Halvorson was warned not to return or he would be arrested.

Police found Halvorson at the Cenex Farmer Union parking lot and arrested him for disorderly conduct. While being transported to the Roseau County Jail, the officer says Halvorson became yelling and kicking the cage in the back of the squad car.

“I was unable to understand most of his yelling in the back of the squad car. Aaron calmed down a short time later, but appeared to be talking to himself,” the officer wrote in the police report.

Halvorson was booked into the Roseau County Jail without further incident.

