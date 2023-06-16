Increasing Showers into Saturday

TONIGHT -SUNDAY:

Heavy rain that started the morning in central ND has been really drying up on its trek eastward into the Red River Valley. While there are some showers holding on in eastern ND, they are light and isolated this afternoon with a few rumbles. This system has helped to slowly clear out more of the smoke and haze.

Additional showers and storms later on move into southeastern ND and will be pushing across the River and east late and into Saturday morning.

FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND:

Scattered showers early in the day Saturday, especially in northwestern MN. Temperatures will warm into the 70s and low 80s by the afternoon. More isolated thunderstorms will be driven by daytime heating.

Another heat wave begins to return for Father’s Day on Sunday! Morning lows Sunday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. By the afternoon, we heat up into the mid and upper 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We can’t rule out a storm or two, but activity will be pretty isolated and east. Enjoy a nice day with dad or your father-figure!

EXTENDED PLANNER:

MONDAY: Three words: Hot, hot, hot! Heat builds back into the region with highs for the first half of the week soaring into the upper 80s to upper 90s. It stays warm through the overnight hours as well with lows only falling into the mid 60s to low 70s. The humidity also makes a bit of a comeback. Breezy souoth wind expected as well, so it may feel like a hair blow dryer!

TUESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHR DAY: Peak heat for most across the region arrives Tuesday. Near-record heat for many! Expect widespread upper 80s to upper 90s in the afternoon along with continued gusty south wind. There is a chance for a few spotty storms late.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures fall back slightly for Wednesday, but still hot in the 80s to low 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.

THURSDAY - SUNDAY: Temperatures cool just a bit back into the 80s to near 90. The daily storm chances, though, continue. At this time, the risk of severe any day of the week is on the low end, but we will monitor and bring you updates here and on your VNL weather app.

