“His Last Shift” - The inspiring story of Todd Davison

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Every so often a person lives a life so inspiring and impactful, it can’t help but be shared. One local author is on a mission to share his brother’s story about his journey from a path to hockey greatness, to a battle for his life against cancer.

Wade Davison and his younger brother Todd were as close as it gets when it comes to siblings, teammates, and friends. Sharing not only a room growing up but a deep love for the game of hockey. Though Todd was an undersized player, proudly adopting the nickname “Itty Bitty”, his drive to prove himself as valuable was obvious.

Todd Davison (Courtesy: Wade Davison)

“He was one of the smallest players, but he was one of the best. He just had this fight in him, he was like the little dog that thought he was a big dog and just went as hard as he could,” said Wade, Todd’s older brother and teammate which was extremely rare in the upper levels of hockey.

Todd and Wade on the ice (Courtesy: Wade Davison)

Before he even graduated high school, he had proven himself to be one of the elite hockey players in Canada. Two days after Todd’s high school graduation, and on track to play in the premier Western Hockey League, Todd found out it wasn’t just a reoccurring hockey injury he was battling... it was an aggressive form of cancer called synovial sarcoma. Through it all, Todd continued to be a fierce competitor, an inspiration for those thinking they have nothing more to give. After more than two years of treatment, Todd lost his battle.

“So, after he passed in 2006, I just had this in the back of my mind,” said Wade.

Wade was inspired to write “His Last Shift” a book about his brother’s extraordinary life.

“It almost became my mission, in a way, to tell his story but more so just to pass on this incredible life to other people. He lived such a life that his story deserved to be told,” said Wade.

Wade says this book is for those looking for inspiration, faith and hope through tough times, or just to remind people of the importance of living life to the fullest. He thinks his brother would be humbled at the thought of his life story being turned into a book. Wade has hopes to write another book, something for his future son, whom he and his wife Samantha are expecting in September.

