FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After 5 years of planning, ground has broken at the Rotary Natural Play Hill in Moorhead.

“This is a regional destination, we need a lot of outdoor activities for the kids, we don’t need to hibernate during the winter” said Project Chair, Heather Ranck.

The Natural Play Hill will be open year round, and Ranck says it’s in the perfect location.

“This location checks a lot of boxes. It is near the downtown core of both Moorhead and Fargo” said Ranck.

The play hill will be focused on incorporating the natural elements of the park and red river, emphasizing unstructured play. It will also include a bike park, but the main goal of the project is to get kids outside.

“It gets the kids of the games you know, it just gets them active. And you know they don’t spend hours on the computer or cell phones or infront of the tv it get’s em out and active and I think that’s a good thing” said Moorhead City Council Member Chuck Hendrickson.

Getting kids off the games and getting them outside must be something locals agree with.

There have been more than 250 private donors for the park generating more than a million dollars with no city, state or federal funding.

“Get kids off their electronic devices and really have something that’s impressive and fun enough that it will make entire families wanna go outside” said Ranck.

The one of a kind project should be a bright spot for the downtown area and bring an active and immersive concept to the metro area.

“Nature is the best playground. So, I think kids will enjoy this they’re out in nature, they’re enjoying it. It’s just a really great thing for Moorhead” said Hendrickson.

Barring no financial setbacks, the project is set to be completed by this fall.

