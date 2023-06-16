At Feathered Acres in Belgrade, you can be a farmer for a day

Belgrade, Minn. (WCCO) - Have you ever wanted to be a farmer for a day? Now you can. At Feathered Acres Farm near Belgrade, a list of chores awaits.

“You are doing something different every, single day. And there’s so much joy and therapy in it,” Trisha Zachman said.

About five miles northeast of Belgrade you’ll find geese, chickens, cats, pigs, and much more. There’s a llama named Butter. The lamb he hangs out with is Bumblebee. And like all animals here, they play an important role at Feathered Acres Farm Learning Farm and Inn.

Nolan Zachman’s family initially owned this farmstead, but it was his wife’s idea to turn it into a regenerative farm, and a hands-on experience for visitors.

“I started to realize that people really wanted a connection with farmers and food,” Trisha Zachman said.

The regenerative part puts an emphasis on “soil health.” The Zachmans don’t use antibiotics or growth hormones with their animals. What they do use is what the land gives. And, what previous farm families left behind.

A couple of years ago, the Zachmans turned the old dairy barn into a place to spend the night. Guests looking for a country getaway can stay inside the O’Halloran House, or the Molitor Milk House. Each has been given a family touch, like repurposed old barn wood.

The beds are close to where an old silo used to be. And if you are here to help with chores, your wake-up call is a rooster.

“They know that humans are not the norm around here, so they come and check you out,” Trisha Zachman said.

As part of the experience, visitors can help feed the animals. Finley Johnson and her fellow Girl Scouts made the trip from the Twin Cities to spend a night and help with chores.

“You can pick the eggs from the chicken coop and go see the pigs and feed them,” Johnson said.

You can bet they don’t see too many pigs or chickens in Edina.

“They were busy. They weren’t on screens. And it was just a great getaway, and a learning experience,” mother Sarah Johnson said.

The Johnsons also spent a weekend at the farm as a family.

The more animals the merrier. Of course, some of the chores need to be handled by the Zachmans, such as giving the llama a haircut.

The goal is to give people a chance to experience what the Zachmans experience every day. Allowing guests to help them keep their ducks in a row is their way of giving back.

“It’s enjoyable for sure and I’m happy my kids get to grow up doing it,” Nolan Zachman said.

Trisha Zachman gave the farm the name Feathered Acres because of all the chicken feathers she would find. Guests don’t have to help with chores; they are more than welcome to just hang out at the farm.

“The hope for us is to just keep learning together,” Trisha Zachman said.

