Fargo man fighting to be featured in Men’s Health and Fitness Magazine

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The fight to be featured in the 2023 Men’s Health and Fitness Magazine is on and Fargo’s very own Lucas Barge is currently in the quarterfinals.

Lucas Barge is a cross fit coach and athlete as well as a nutritionist. And he needs your help to bring him to number one in the competition.

”Right now we’re in quarterfinals. there’s about eight days left to win in our group in quarterfinals. then we go onto semi-finals. then we go onto finals. all of the people who follow me and believe in me have to vote for me to continue to win the contest.” said Barge.

Barge has the chance to be featured on the magazine cover along with the chance at a $20,000 cash prize.

Voting for the semifinals ends on June 22nd and you can enter one free vote here https://featured.muscleandfitness.com/2023/lucas-barg?fbclid=IwAR18hnRN3lDvXXInYRVdpHUK0lP8xcn11j5EKhYrVwKwkvNRarD_7hJVjqQ every 24 hours.

