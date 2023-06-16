Decreasing Smoke Today, Increasing Clouds/Rain

Storms and rain are slowly moving into the valley from the west. This system will help to clear out more of the smoke and haze from the west, but some smoke pushes back east. The clearing will be slow, as the showers and storms are moving quite slow.

After a cooler morning, the showers and thundershowers shift slowly to the east. Most of this activity for most of Friday will be in eastern ND. Highs for our afternoon will be in the 70s and low 80s for most. Cooler under the rain east.

Additional showers and storms later on move into southeastern ND and will be pushing across the River and east late and into Saturday.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Perhaps a lingering shower early in the day before drier conditions by afternoon for ND. The showers and thunder moves into northwestern MN. A bit cooler again on Saturday with highs fairly seasonable in the 70s and low 80s. The heat begins to return for Father’s Day on Sunday! Morning lows Sunday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. By the afternoon, we heat up into the mid and upper 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We can’t rule out a storm or two, but activity will be pretty isolated. Enjoy a nice day with dad or you father-figure!

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Three words: Hot, hot, hot! Heat builds back into the region with highs for the first half of the week soaring into the upper 80s to upper 90s. It stays warm through the overnight hours as well with lows only falling into the mid 60s to low 70s. The humidity also makes a bit of a comeback. Breezy conditions are expected on these days as well, so it may feel like a hair blow dryer! Through the week, we will be monitoring near-daily storm chances also making a comeback beginning Tuesday.

THURSDAY - SUNDAY: Temperatures cool just a bit back into the 80s to near 90. The daily storm chances, though, continue. At this time, the risk of severe any day is on the low end, but we will monitor and bring you updates here and on your VNL weather app.

