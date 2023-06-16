Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Bicyclist hurt after being hit by SUV in Grand Forks

(MGN)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is hurt after being hit while riding his bike. It happened just after 11:30 AM Thursday at 1826 S Washington St., in the parking lot of the Grand Cities Mall.

Grand Forks Police say the investigation showed that the bicyclist was southbound in the parking lot when it was struck by an eastbound SUV. The bicyclist was treated on scene by Altru paramedics before being released. No one else was hurt. No one was cited.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sabin bridge arson
Teen fighting for her life after western MN crash
Jayten Barron
Fargo man arrested for terrorizing, allegedly swinging pole at girlfriend
Why can Minnesotans soon have up to 2 pounds of marijuana?
The dog of the man who passed away in a car accident on Monday has found a temporary home.
The dog of the man who passed away in a car accident on Monday has found a temporary home

Latest News

Insurance required to cover hearing aids, birth control under new Minnesota law
AI in education
North Dakota college, university educators discuss the future of AI in higher ed
A Minnesota fire department credits a young girl and her dog with helping their family escape a...
New data from the state shows more Minnesotans are dying from fires
Casino issuing refunds for Ice Cube tickets
After backlash, Minnesota casino refunds Ice Cube concert tickets after cancelled show