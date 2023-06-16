Bicyclist hurt after being hit by SUV in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is hurt after being hit while riding his bike. It happened just after 11:30 AM Thursday at 1826 S Washington St., in the parking lot of the Grand Cities Mall.

Grand Forks Police say the investigation showed that the bicyclist was southbound in the parking lot when it was struck by an eastbound SUV. The bicyclist was treated on scene by Altru paramedics before being released. No one else was hurt. No one was cited.

