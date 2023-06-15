Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Zebra mussels found in Wall Lake in Otter Tail County

Zebra mussels found in Wall Lake in Otter Tail County, MN.
Zebra mussels found in Wall Lake in Otter Tail County, MN.(MN DNR)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has discovered zebra mussels in Wall Lake, near Fergus Falls in Otter Tail County.

Someone found two zebra mussels attached to an object in the lake. During a dive search, a DNR invasive species specialist found half-inch zebra mussels on the lakebed and rocks about one-third mile from the area of the initial report.

Whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires people to:

  • Clean watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.
  • Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport.
  • Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.
  • Never release bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters.
  • Dry docks, lifts and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one water body to another.

People should contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species that was not already known to be in the water body.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sabin bridge arson
Teen fighting for her life after western MN crash
Why can Minnesotans soon have up to 2 pounds of marijuana?
Jayten Barron
Fargo man arrested for terrorizing, allegedly swinging pole at girlfriend
Swifty fury builds as Metro Transit won’t extend service after Minneapolis Taylor Swift show

Latest News

Overnight closure on I-29
Overnight closure on I-29
Shakayla Taylor
Grand Forks PD ask for your help in finding runaway teen
Sargent Co. drug bust
Drugs, guns and cash recovered in Sargent County raid
Nine people have been arrested in connection to sports memorabilia thefts, including the 2016...
Nine people charged in connection to Roger Maris Museum Theft in 2016