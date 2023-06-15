Zebra mussels found in Wall Lake in Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has discovered zebra mussels in Wall Lake, near Fergus Falls in Otter Tail County.

Someone found two zebra mussels attached to an object in the lake. During a dive search, a DNR invasive species specialist found half-inch zebra mussels on the lakebed and rocks about one-third mile from the area of the initial report.

Whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires people to:

Clean watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.

Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport.

Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

Never release bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters.

Dry docks, lifts and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one water body to another.

People should contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species that was not already known to be in the water body.

