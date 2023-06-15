Woman crochets baby blankets for expectant staffers at Fargo nursing home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The labor of love of crocheting and knitting started stitching its way into Kathy DeWall’s life six decades ago.

“In high school, I had to take either a knitting and crocheting or sewing machine class, and I was afraid of getting my finger in the needle!” DeWall laughed.

Dishcloths, pot holders and baby blankets too; Kathy’s creations have been a hit among neighbors and friends since the 80s.

“It’s fun and it’s something to do!” she smiled.

But at some point, DeWall says she put the knitting needles and crochet hooks down, and she didn’t pick them back up until a few years ago when she says a fall put her in the care of The Meadows nursing home on University Dr.

“Every time I pass by her room, she has a smile on her face and she’ll wave and we’ll get a crochet needle sometimes, and a laugh! It’s good to see her do the things that she enjoys,” Meaghan Wurtz, The Meadows’ Director of Rehab said. “She gets in to bed and she’s covered with all of her crafts that she’s working on. So, she stays busy!”

While DeWall is known as the arts and crafts queen inside the nursing home walls, Dewall says her favorite pass time is making baby blankets for staffers, like Wurtz. Wurtz was surprised with two blankets Thursday morning for her identical twin boys expected to arrive in October.

“You know that we’re your family, right?” Wurtz said as she wrapped DeWall in a hug.

Row by row, each stitch brings DeWall back to what was life was like in the real world, which is what Wurtz says The Meadows is all about.

“Really, our goal is to keep this place as close to home as possible,” Wurtz said.

It’s a home that’s a bit more colorful, and warmer for all ages thanks to Kathy’s creations.

“Happy! Happy, yeah!” DeWall smiled.

The Meadows staff says the yarn DeWall is currently working with was all donated to her. DeWall says she’s already working on two other baby blankets to surprise other staffers with later this year.

