Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Voting continues in the battle for the best burger in downtown Fargo

14 participating restaurants are battling it out for the trophy.
DOWNTOWN FARGO BURGER ROYALE
DOWNTOWN FARGO BURGER ROYALE(kvly)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Some of your favorite downtown restaurants are competing to win the crown of best burger. The Downtown Fargo Burger Royale competition has been going on all month and there’s still time to cast your vote.

14 participating restaurants are battling it out for the trophy. Each restaurant created a new burger or built on one of their already popular burgers from their menu. So far the results are going strong.

Organizers say they have been receiving up to 50 votes a day.

”We’re really happy in two weeks we will hand off the traveling trophy of what we hope to be a continuing event every year. We’re excited about what is going to happen over the next two weeks and who’s gonna come out the winner,” said Dan Altenbernd, a Downtown Community Partnership board member.

Each burger will be scored in 5 categories: patty, bread, toppings, creativity, and customer service.

You can vote by visiting one of the local restaurants and taking a taste. A full list of participating restaurants can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sabin bridge arson
Teen fighting for her life after western MN crash
Why can Minnesotans soon have up to 2 pounds of marijuana?
Swifty fury builds as Metro Transit won’t extend service after Minneapolis Taylor Swift show
Sabin bridge arson
Arson suspected at bridge fire contaminating Buffalo River

Latest News

Grants available for North Dakota grape and wine industry
Suspicious package investigation.
Woman arrested after meth is delivered to home in Oakes
Opioid settlement
ND opioid settlement coming after listening tour this fall
NDT - West Fargo Cruise Night - June 15
NDT - West Fargo Cruise Night - June 15