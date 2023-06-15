Voting continues in the battle for the best burger in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Some of your favorite downtown restaurants are competing to win the crown of best burger. The Downtown Fargo Burger Royale competition has been going on all month and there’s still time to cast your vote.

14 participating restaurants are battling it out for the trophy. Each restaurant created a new burger or built on one of their already popular burgers from their menu. So far the results are going strong.

Organizers say they have been receiving up to 50 votes a day.

”We’re really happy in two weeks we will hand off the traveling trophy of what we hope to be a continuing event every year. We’re excited about what is going to happen over the next two weeks and who’s gonna come out the winner,” said Dan Altenbernd, a Downtown Community Partnership board member.

Each burger will be scored in 5 categories: patty, bread, toppings, creativity, and customer service.

You can vote by visiting one of the local restaurants and taking a taste. A full list of participating restaurants can be found here.

