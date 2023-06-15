Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

UPDATE: Vandalized Storybook Land tree repaired, vandal identified & charged

The Talking Tree was repaired by Jason’s Truck & Auto Body in Aberdeen.
The Talking Tree was repaired by Jason’s Truck & Auto Body in Aberdeen.(Aberdeen Police Department)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Police Department reports that the Talking Tree at Storybook Land has been restored, and the person responsible for the vandalism last week has been charged with intentional damage.

According to the Aberdeen Police Department, the vandal was identified and located thanks to community member tips.

The Talking Tree was repaired by Jason’s Truck & Auto Body in Aberdeen.

The police shared the news in a social media post showing the repaired park feature:

PREVIOUSLY: The Aberdeen Police Department reports that a vandal caused $10,000 of damage to a talking tree at Storybook Land Wednesday night.

According to the department, the Sertoma Club has offered a $500 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person responsible for the damage.

The Aberdeen Police Department asks anyone who has any information about the incident to call dispatch at 605-626-7911 or privately message the department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene of a deadly boating accident on Lake Six on June 22, 2023.
UPDATE: Boy who died in boat accident was at Christian summer camp
Levi Tande
Fargo Schools athletic trainer arrested after alleged sexual assault
Unterseher
UPDATE: Fargo man pleads guilty to rape of 7-year-old girl
Atlas Power Data Center
North Dakota county cuts power to construction on crypto mining datacenter
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

HARVEST HOPE FARM YOUTH CAMPS
Harvest Hope Farm give kids a different experience for summer camp
HARVEST HOPE FARM- JUNE 23
Benny Rodriguez
Fargo man accused of shoplifting, making threats with knife
West Fargo Events to unveil art installation in POW/MIA Plaza
West Fargo Events to Unveil Art Installation in POW/MIA Plaza
Fireworks rules for city of West Fargo