FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic has been slowed in the area of 13th Ave. South and I-29.

Emergency crews just put out a car fire. A single vehicle was fully involved as of about 8:30 pm.

At this point the fire is out, and traffic is slowly getting back to normal.

