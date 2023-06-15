Papa John’s extends helping hand to former Taco John’s employees

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After all Taco John’s locations in the Fargo-Moorhead area abruptly closed their doors, many employees were uncertain about their future. However, thanks to the support and recruiting of another local business, a number of former Taco John’s employees have found new opportunities in the area.

Upon learning about the situation, Papa John’s executives reached out to multiple Taco John’s district managers, who provided them with contacts of local general managers and team members from the closed locations.

As of now, Papa John’s has successfully hired approximately 17 former Taco John’s employees over the past three days, with plans to employ more in the near future.

“All of them have just shook my hand, and said thank you.” Pareen Srinivasan, a Papa John’s Director of Operations, said.

While numerous companies have encountered challenges in finding sufficient staff recently, Papa John’s believes that the addition of these capable workers will not only benefit their own business but also reinforce their commitment to the community.

“About a month ago we donated 100 pizzas to the YWCA,” Srinivasan said. “We’re looking to do more of that and give back to the community.”

While transitioning to a new job can be a daunting experience, management assures that many of the employees making this change are embarking on a fresh chapter with a clean slate, as well as being accepted with matching hours and wages from their previous employer.

Employees are said to be split among three separate Papa John’s locations in the F-M area.

