Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Papa John’s extends helping hand to former Taco John’s employees

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
By Reed Gregory
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After all Taco John’s locations in the Fargo-Moorhead area abruptly closed their doors, many employees were uncertain about their future. However, thanks to the support and recruiting of another local business, a number of former Taco John’s employees have found new opportunities in the area.

Upon learning about the situation, Papa John’s executives reached out to multiple Taco John’s district managers, who provided them with contacts of local general managers and team members from the closed locations.

As of now, Papa John’s has successfully hired approximately 17 former Taco John’s employees over the past three days, with plans to employ more in the near future.

“All of them have just shook my hand, and said thank you.” Pareen Srinivasan, a Papa John’s Director of Operations, said.

While numerous companies have encountered challenges in finding sufficient staff recently, Papa John’s believes that the addition of these capable workers will not only benefit their own business but also reinforce their commitment to the community.

“About a month ago we donated 100 pizzas to the YWCA,” Srinivasan said. “We’re looking to do more of that and give back to the community.”

While transitioning to a new job can be a daunting experience, management assures that many of the employees making this change are embarking on a fresh chapter with a clean slate, as well as being accepted with matching hours and wages from their previous employer.

Employees are said to be split among three separate Papa John’s locations in the F-M area.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Forks School Board rescinds policy protecting transgender students
Sabin bridge arson
Teen fighting for her life after western MN crash
Lynette Gayle Perez, Molly Beth Fox
UPDATE: Two women charged after reported robbery, assault downtown Fargo
Why can Minnesotans soon have up to 2 pounds of marijuana?
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving

Latest News

Community member concerned about current air conditions
Traffic slow on I-29 after car fire
Air quality in Minnesota
“It doesn’t seem like anyone’s alarmed”: Community member concerned about current air conditions
Highway 59 train derailment clean-up in Kittson County delayed