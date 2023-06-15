Overnight closure on I-29

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A traffic alert for drivers coming through the F-M Metro tonight.

There will be a short closure overnight tonight on the ramp from southbound I-29 to westbound I-9. The NDDOT is removing an overhead sign structure.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol will be there for traffic control, but officials say to consider taking a different route to avoid the area.

