New law protects election workers

A new law in Minnesota aims to protect election workers from threats, harassment, and...
A new law in Minnesota aims to protect election workers from threats, harassment, and intimidation.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new law in Minnesota aims to protect election workers from threats, harassment, and intimidation.

Officials want people to know that harrassing, following, making threats to, or intimidating any poll or election workers can lead to misdemeanor charges and fines.

This measure comes after state lawmakers noticed an increase in election workers at all levels facing threats.

It’s also geared to provide some piece of mind and some protection to our election judges our poll workers, the thirty thousand people that we need every single election to show up and step up and populate and help from the polling places.

Minnesota is among a growing number of states that have enacted laws to protect election workers.

