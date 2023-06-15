Cooking with Cash Wa
NDSU professor wins on Jeopardy!

Holly Hassel won $10,500
By Justin Betti
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Holly Hassel, an English professor at North Dakota State University, was the big winner on Jeopardy!, Wednesday evening.

Hassel walked out with a total of $10,500, defeating challenger Neilay Amin and six-day champion Suresh Krishnan.

The episode was taped on April 4.

She’ll defend her crown on an episode that airs Thursday on KXJB at 5 PM.

