Minnesota Senator Tina Smith eyes improving rural childcare services with new bill

Bill would provide more grant opportunities for childcare(KTTC)
By Noah Caplan
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
(KTTC) – Senator Tina Smith (DFL-MN) is going across party lines with her new proposed bill. Known as the Expanding Childcare in Rural America (ECRA) Act of 2023, the bill’s primary focus is to allow rural communities nationwide the ability to request grant funding for childcare resources.

This bill would take the USDA’s existing grant programs and expand them to cover more childcare projects. The grant money would be used in a variety of ways, Smith says, including expanding childcare services, building new centers, and bolstering staff.

”We want to be able to support what’s there as much as we possibly can, and then help expand access so that everybody living in rural Minnesota can have a good, safe, affordable place for their little ones without being faced with driving 30, or 40, or even 50 miles for their childcare,” Sen. Smith said.

Republican Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) is joining forces with Senator Smith in supporting this bill.

