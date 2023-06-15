“It doesn’t seem like anyone’s alarmed”: Community member concerned about current air conditions

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’ve been outside and have been suffering from headaches, runny eyes, and more, then you’ve more than likely been affected by the current air quality.

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality released a statement on Wednesday asking people to consider limiting prolonged outdoor activities, because of unhealthy air from the Canadian wildfires.

One community member, Jonathan Backen, has already been feeling the effects and he wishes people were more concerned.

“It’s covered the town and it doesn’t seem like anyone’s alarmed about it,” Backen said.

In times like these, Minnesota issues air quality alerts, where as North Dakota does not.

Backen believes that leads to less communication for Fargo residents, like himself.

“I would love to have the sheriff say something to tell everybody,” Backen said. “I informed them today, they didn’t know. I called the police department this morning, they didn’t know. Poison control, they said nothing.”

He’s hoping a change is made. As even after the wildfire smoke lessens, David Brown, air quality meteorologist, said more air quality alerts may be from ozone.

More often than not, when we have ozone, it’s associated from southerly winds,” Brown said. “We will get those pollutants coming up from say Chicago, Kansas City, St. Louis, those areas.”

Brown said there is a difference between the ozone pollutants and wildfire smoke.

“Ozone is a gas, that is made up of 3 oxygen molecules,” Brown said. “Up in the stratosphere it is very helpful because it filters out ultraviolet radiation, which is obviously harmful to us. When it is at the ground, and it is inhaled by people, it can cause respiratory distress at higher concentrations.”

The same type of respiratory distress that comes from wildfire smoke, like what Backen experienced on Wednesday morning.

“It was almost like a foggy brain, and I started to get a little stomach ache, a little queasy,” Backen said.

Which is why Backen is hoping his fellow community members are aware and are feeling okay for the time being.

“If the sheriff or somebody’s not saying something to all of us then that’s alarming to me and I don’t think I want to see all my fellow Fargoans end up in the hospital in the next couple of days,” Backen said.

