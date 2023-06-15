Highway 59 train derailment clean-up in Kittson County delayed

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The cleanup process for a train derailment in northwestern Minnesota will require additional time. Consequently, it is now expected that the section of Highway 59 between Lancaster and Lake Bronson will remain closed for another week.

On May 31, a total of 24 cars from a CPKC train derailed alongside the highway. Among them were thirteen tank cars transporting hazardous materials. Fortunately, there were no injuries or fire incidents reported.

The current focus is on removing the liquid contents from the tank cars. Following this, the cars will undergo cleaning, dismantling, and subsequent transportation by truck to a salvage business located in Thief River Falls.

In addition to the ongoing cleanup efforts, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will need to perform necessary repairs on the affected highway section before it can be reopened to traffic.

The investigation into the causes of the derailment is still underway, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.