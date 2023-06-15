Help wanted: Public safety offices need more dispatchers

CROOKSTON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - It’s a critical problem across the nation, and it’s happening here at home: there is a desperate need for dispatchers, also known as, public safety telecommunicators. They are overwhelmed by the amount of calls they receive each day. According to the North Dakota State Radio, they had roughly 1,500 hang ups last month due to advanced smart technology in phones, watches, and cars calling 911 on accident. Since most people have a cell phone, they also get multiple calls for the same incident.

Chief Deputy, Mike Norland of the Polk County Sheriff’s office explains that being a dispatcher isn’t your typical job. While it only requires a high school diploma, or GED, it takes a special type of person. He says a PST needs to have patience, the ability to multi-task, and be skilled with telephones and computers.

“It’s a calling,” Norland says. And, “We don’t get called when people are having a good day, we get called when people are having a bad day. So to make a difference in those people’s lives, to make their life better and to help them on probably the worst day of their life.”

