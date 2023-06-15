Cooking with Cash Wa
Grants available for North Dakota grape and wine industry

(WVIR)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Proposals are being sought for industry research, promotion and marketing of the grape, fruit and wine industry in North Dakota.

“The North Dakota Grape and Wine Advisory Committee advises the North Dakota Department of Agriculture on the distribution of $80,000 allocated for industry research and promotion for the 2023-2025 biennium,” North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “The committee is now seeking qualified applicants.”

The grant criteria include:

  • The potential impact on the grape, fruit, and wine industry and how effective the project is at enhancing the competitiveness of the industry.
  • The expected measurable outcomes including specific goals, benchmarks and performance measure.
  • Work plan feasibility and if tasks relate to the project objectives timeline and expected measurable outcomes.
  • Geographical considerations and multiple product applications.

Applications and instructions can be found at www.ndda.nd.gov/grapewinefruit. The deadline for proposals is 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Applicants will be asked to provide a presentation of up to 20 minutes about their proposals to the advisory committee with a question-and-answer period to follow. The committee will screen the proposals and provide the Agriculture Commissioner with recommendations for awarding grants.

