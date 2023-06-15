Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Grand Forks PD ask for your help in finding runaway teen

Shakayla Taylor
Shakayla Taylor(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is asking for your help in finding a runaway teenager.

17-year-old Shakayla Taylor (aka Kayla Bitsy) left her home around 5:30 this morning. She was last seen getting into a white Ford Taurus. Police say her mother doesn’t know where she’s headed.

Shakayla is about 5′7″ and weighs around 135 lbs. If you see her or know where she is, you’re asked to call police or the GFPD at 701-787-8000.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sabin bridge arson
Teen fighting for her life after western MN crash
Why can Minnesotans soon have up to 2 pounds of marijuana?
Swifty fury builds as Metro Transit won’t extend service after Minneapolis Taylor Swift show
Sabin bridge arson
Arson suspected at bridge fire contaminating Buffalo River

Latest News

Sargent Co. drug bust
Drugs, guns and cash recovered in Sargent County raid
Nine people have been arrested in connection to sports memorabilia thefts, including the 2016...
Nine people charged in connection to Roger Maris Museum Theft in 2016
Mr. Food – State Fair Sausage Packets - June 15
Noon News June 14 - Part 2