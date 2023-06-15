Grand Forks PD ask for your help in finding runaway teen

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is asking for your help in finding a runaway teenager.

17-year-old Shakayla Taylor (aka Kayla Bitsy) left her home around 5:30 this morning. She was last seen getting into a white Ford Taurus. Police say her mother doesn’t know where she’s headed.

Shakayla is about 5′7″ and weighs around 135 lbs. If you see her or know where she is, you’re asked to call police or the GFPD at 701-787-8000.

