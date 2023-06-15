Cooking with Cash Wa
Four arrested after gun pulled on Ramsey County deputy

The incident led to a chase on I-94.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Four people were arrested Wednesday, after authorities say a handgun was pulled on a Ramsey County Sheriff’s deputy.

Authorities say it happened when the deputy responded to a report of two men, who appeared to be armed, walking down University Ave. with a vehicle creeping behind.

The deputy pulled into a nearby parking lot to assess the situation.

Right away, something didn’t feel right. Just then, authorities say a marked St. Paul squad car pulled up and was quickly noticed by the two men who took off running.

The first man tossed a gun as he fled St. Paul police, who quickly caught up and placed him under arrest.

Meanwhile, the deputy began to go after the second man, who reached into his waistband and pulled a handgun. Authorities say the deputy had chemical irritant in his hand and sent a burst into the man’s face.

The man then scrambled and dove into the backseat of one of the cars parked near the squad. Authorities say the deputy raced to the unmarked squad, threw it into drive and tried to block man’s vehicle.

Authorities say the car’s driver rammed the squad car several times before racing away.

The driver got on I-94 and headed west. St. Paul squads were in pursuit along with Ramsey County deputies.

Authorities say they were able to stop the care, arresting three adults and one juvenile. They say the gun they recovered belonged to a juvenile and that it was a handgun with a switch and a drum magazine.

