FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Smoke Continues with Some Improvements

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY:

First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Air quality will remain has continued to improve for many heading into tonight, with most now in the “moderate (yellow)” category. Moderate means “Air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution”

Storms move in late from the west and clear out more of the smoke and haze from the west, but some smoke pushes back east. The good news is that it won’t be as thick as it was on Wednesday.

Tonight, we are watching the showers and storms out west as they slowly move to the east into eastern ND. It will be cool and clear across our northwestern MN with lows dropping into the 50s by morning. We may see a few readings in the upper 50s into north-central MN.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

FRIDAY: After a cooler morning, we are watching for the showers and thundershowers to slowly move in from the west. Most of this activity for most of Friday will be in central and eastern ND. Highs for our afternoon will be in the 70s and low 80s for most. Cooler under the rain east. Additional showers and storms later on pushing across the River and east.

THIS WEEKEND: Perhaps a lingering shower early in the day before drier conditions by afternoon for ND. The showers and thunder moves into northwestern MN. A bit cooler again on Saturday before the heat returns Sunday. Slight chance of a few storms Sunday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Long-range model guidance is suggesting some big-time heat for the third full week of June. We will keep you posted, but as of now we are alerting you to 90s for most. Some could very well push into the upper 90s!

