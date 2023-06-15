FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Smoke Continues Today with Some Improvements

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY:

First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Air quality will remain “Unhealthy” (red category) for some this morning, especially in parts of southeast ND. The smoke has also caused some visibility reductions where it is thicker. Those with health concerns should continue to monitor air quality.

Here’s a few steps you can take:

- Keep windows and doors closed to keep smoke out of your home

- Re-circulate A/C in vehicle

- Avoid or limit time outdoors

- Refrain from outdoor burning/adding additional pollution to the air

- Wear a mask to filter out particulates

High temperatures will be coolest again in northern MN with low 70s. The heat will be south and west with mid to upper 80s.

Storms move in late from the west and start the clearing of the smoke and haze.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

FRIDAY: The heat will continue with temperatures still in the 90s with partly cloudy skies. As a front approaches, we are watching the potential for a few thunderstorms late Thursday.

Once that front pushes through and exits, Friday will be on the cooler side with highs returning to the 70s and low 80s. We also expect the thick smoke to clear out. Friday also holds the chance of a few showers/rumbles lingering through the morning before the potential for additional showers and storms later on.

THIS WEEKEND: Perhaps a lingering shower early in the day before drier conditions by afternoon. A bit warmer again on Saturday and Sunday as high temperatures jump right back up into the 80s to low 90s. Slight chance of a few storms late Sunday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Long-range model guidance is suggesting some big-time heat for the third full week of June. We will keep you posted, but as of now we are alerting you to 90s for most.

