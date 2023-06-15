Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo Police investigate shots fired

No suspects have been identified
By Justin Betti
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police responded to multiple calls about gun shots in south Fargo, early Wednesday morning.

The calls came in around 1:30 AM. Officers searched the area and foudn several spent casings between the 3700 and 3900 blocks of University Dr South. That’s a residential area a few blocks south of Eagles Elementary or Courts Plus.

Police say no suspects have been identified, at this time.

The dog of the man who passed away in a car accident on Monday has found a temporary home.
