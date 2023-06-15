Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo man arrested for terrorizing, allegedly swinging pole at girlfriend

Jayten Barron
Jayten Barron(none)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 30-year-old Fargo man is under arrest, accused of instigating a fight with 3 men while intoxicated and swinging an umbrella pole at his girlfriend.

It happened just before 2 AM Wednesday in the 3300 block of 13th Ave. S. Fargo Police say, when they spoke to Jayten Barron, he was visibly under the influence of alcohol and had observable minor injuries.

Barron claimed he had been assaulted by three men and they had left before officers arrived. A witness told officers Barron instigated the altercation with the three men and they were acting in self-defense.

Officers say Barron became uncooperative as they were speaking with him, and he was detained. Officers also spoke with Barron’s girlfriend, who told them she came outside and saw Barron being assaulted by three men before they quickly left. She also told officers when she approached Barron, he was acting very erratic and grabbed a wooden umbrella pole, swung it at her, then broke it against a concrete pillar.

Barron was arrested for Terrorizing. Officers were unable to be located or identified the three men involved in the altercation.

