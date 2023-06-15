F-M RedHawks honor first-ever team captain Sam Dexter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ”Shortstop, number two, Sam Dexter,” blares from the Newman Outdoor Field loudspeaker deep into the second inning.

The 29-year-old Waterville, Maine native heard this ring out across Newman Outdoor over 400 times, but this season, with the new captain designation, the support for the three-year vet is even greater.

“You know, I have a lot of pride for being a RedHawk, and it’s a great thing,” Dexter said.

“He’s like everybody’s best friend, everybody’s favorite player, I mean, it’s hard for me to say I have favorites on this team, but I’m gonna tell you right now, Sam Dexter’s my favorite player,” RedHawks manager Chris Coste said.

The decision was both from the players and manager Chris Coste, who says the love and support for Dexter from the team is overwhelming.

“It’s a humbling thing, definitely, buy it’s more about the team, and the guys, and the coaching staff here, just an incredible, incredible group of people, and to be selected as the first captain is a pretty cool thing,” Dexter said.

This week, Dexter and the rest of the RedHawks battle their toughest test so far this year: the Kansas City Monarchs, who’re just a game and a half ahead of F-M after beating them in games one and two this week.

“They’re one of the best teams in this league, and we know coming into the field every day against them, you gotta bring it, and they’re gonna be intense games, high-voltage games,” Dexter said. “So it’s become a good little rivalry with them, and every time we get together, it seems like a good series, so it should be fun.”

After walking off the RedHawks to sweep Lincoln, Dexter helped the team to two more series wins plus five-straight W’s before yesterday’s loss, his and his team’s bats heating up with the summer.

“If I was gonna keep one baseball card from this team, or last year’s team, and everybody’s pretty much the same way, you keep Sam Dexter’s baseball card,” Coste said.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.