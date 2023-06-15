Cooking with Cash Wa
Drugs, guns and cash recovered in Sargent County raid

Sargent Co. drug bust
Sargent Co. drug bust(Sargent County Sheriff's Office)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT
FORMAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several pounds of drugs, guns, a homemade firearm silencer and cash now sit in the custody of the Sargent County Sheriff’s Office after months-long investigation led to a raid of a Forman man’s home.

According to law enforcement, several search warrants were executed on June 13, and law enforcement found 12 lbs. of marijuana, over a quarter pound of meth, psilocybin mushrooms, LSD, MDMA and marijuana wax. Authorities say the street value of those drugs totals $50,000. Deputies also seized two firearms, a homemade silencer, over $2,000 in cash.

63-year-old Jay Diegel is charged in court with five felonies related to the raid, and is being held at the Richland County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Diegel mugshot
Diegel mugshot(Richland County Jail)

