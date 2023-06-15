FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The dog of the man who passed away in a car accident on Monday has found a temporary home.

“My world as a crash assistant specialist and my world as a dog rescuer, I’m very passionate about both, and two days ago they came together” Said Brenda Olson-Wray who is a Highway Patrol crash assistant specialist.

Sally, a three year old pit-bull/blacklab mix, was involved in a car accident and lost her owner Roger Sizemore on Monday.

The wife of Sizemore, who’s still in Georgia, called to check on Sally at the Fargo pound, and Olson-Wray stepped in to help.

“So I called Michelle, her name, and said that Sally was doing well. And then explained what I do in my off hours and asked if she would be ok with me taking her and she said, absolutely” said Olson-Wray.

The family was more than happy about the idea of Brenda taking in Sally for the time being, though they can’t wait to have her back. They also told Brenda that sally and roger had a special bond

“She’s traveled with him back and forth to Georgia and she’s been with him all the time. Um they said they were very attached and he loved her very much” said Olson-Wray.

Brenda is most thankful for the highway patrol and the program that brought her and Sally together.

“We have some really good people here, we have a really good agency called the highway patrol and we really care about…the families that are involved in those fatal crashes,” said Olson-Wray.

Sally still has some stiffness and soreness from the accident, but no broken bones. She’s on pain meds to stay comfortable.

“Unfortunately her owner, her companion is gone…but I’m gonna do everything I can to make sure Sally gets back safely to her family,” said Olson-Wray.

Brenda and Sally hope she can be reunited with her family within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.