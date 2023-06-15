Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Cramer challenges Biden emissions regulation

Vehicles in Bismarck
Vehicles in Bismarck(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new rule related to climate is causing some heartburn on Capitol Hill.

It’s no secret the Biden Administration has environmental quality top of mind; for example, when he was inaugurated, the President set a goal for a carbon-free power sector by 2035. This week, North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer pushed back on a recent regulation from the Federal Highway Administration. The new rule imposes Greenhouse Gas performance measures on state-level transportation departments.

“I want to stress that, it’s impractical, in rural places especially, we just aren’t going to build subways in North Dakota to get people to their farm,” said Senator Kevin Cramer, R-North Dakota.

Senator Cramer said any additional regulations should be authorized by Congress, not executive branch agencies.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sabin bridge arson
Teen fighting for her life after western MN crash
Jayten Barron
Fargo man arrested for terrorizing, allegedly swinging pole at girlfriend
Why can Minnesotans soon have up to 2 pounds of marijuana?
The dog of the man who passed away in a car accident on Monday has found a temporary home.
The dog of the man who passed away in a car accident on Monday has found a temporary home

Latest News

Insurance required to cover hearing aids, birth control under new Minnesota law
Bicyclist hurt after being hit by SUV in Grand Forks
AI in education
North Dakota college, university educators discuss the future of AI in higher ed
A Minnesota fire department credits a young girl and her dog with helping their family escape a...
New data from the state shows more Minnesotans are dying from fires
Casino issuing refunds for Ice Cube tickets
After backlash, Minnesota casino refunds Ice Cube concert tickets after cancelled show