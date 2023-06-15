After backlash, Minnesota casino refunds Ice Cube concert tickets after cancelled show

Cooking with Cash Wa
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALKER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Concert-goers in Walker will be refunded after a botched Ice Cube concert at Northern Lights casino.

The concert was set for Friday, June 9. Ice Cube came on stage, but the show was abruptly stopped. The casino says Ice Cube’s management made the decision to not continue the show after it started raining, initially posting on Facebook:

Due to circumstances beyond our control with the current weather conditions also being in the path of another incoming storm, the show has been canceled and unfortunately, no refunds will be honored.

The show was specifically advertised as “rain or shine”, leading many to voice their frustrations.

Casino management says credit card purchasers will automatically be refunded within 5-10 business days. Case refunds need to take place at the cage cashier starting at 8 AM Friday, June 16.

