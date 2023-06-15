Cooking with Cash Wa
5 people hurt in pickup vs. semi crash on I-29

Crash graphic
Crash graphic(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANVEL, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Five people are hurt, including three teenagers, after a pickup crashed into a semi on the interstate.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened on I-29 by mile marker 152 close to Manvel on Wednesday, June 14 around 9 a.m.

The crash report says a semi, driven by 57-year-old Luis Chirino of Burley, was getting on the interstate from a ramp and slowly getting up to speed.

At the same time, authorities say a pickup was heading down the interstate while the semi was merging, and crashed into the back of the semi. Authorities say the semi dragged the pickup for about 1/2 mile before it stopped.

The driver of the pickup, a 16-year-old boy from Cavalier, ND, was taken to the hospital with severe injuries. Another 16-year-old boy was hurt, along with a 27-year-old man and a 19-year-old man. A 42-year-old man in the pickup from Cavalier, ND also has serious injuries.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash report indicates potential charges are pending against the driver of the pickup and semi.

