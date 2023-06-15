143 people become U.S. citizens on Flag Day

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Flag Day was a special one for 143 people welcomed as new U.S. citizens in Fargo on Wednesday. Two naturalization ceremonies were held at North Dakota State University.

The citizenship candidates are from 46 different countries: Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cameroon, Canada, China, Colombia, Congo (Kinshasa), Cuba, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Egypt, Ghana, Guatemala, Haiti, India, Iraq, Jamaica, Kenya, Kosovo, Liberia, Mauritius, Mexico, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Rwanda, Senegal, Serbia, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, South Sudan, Sudan, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Venezuela, Vietnam and Zimbabwe.

“Everybody has taken a different immigration path to get here, but it’s safe to say it’s been a rather long path for each of them,” said USCIS Field Director Trina Swanson. “It’s really a pinnacle day to reach this point, where they can reach the point and take the oath and become an American citizen.”

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services often participates in naturalization ceremonies at museums, schools, and libraries to celebrate the conclusion of an immigrant’s journey to citizenship and honor their commitment. They say ceremonies on national holidays or significant historic anniversaries — like Flag Day — connect new citizens with our nation’s past, while welcoming them as part of America’s future.

Flag Day celebrates the anniversary when the Second Continental Congress adopted the Stars and Stripes as the official flag of the United States on June 14, 1777. The first national observance of Flag Day took place 100 years later, on June 14, 1877.

