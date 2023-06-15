Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

143 people become U.S. citizens on Flag Day

Citizenship ceremony in Fargo on June 14, 2023.
Citizenship ceremony in Fargo on June 14, 2023.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Flag Day was a special one for 143 people welcomed as new U.S. citizens in Fargo on Wednesday. Two naturalization ceremonies were held at North Dakota State University.

The citizenship candidates are from 46 different countries: Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cameroon, Canada, China, Colombia, Congo (Kinshasa), Cuba, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Egypt, Ghana, Guatemala, Haiti, India, Iraq, Jamaica, Kenya, Kosovo, Liberia, Mauritius, Mexico, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Rwanda, Senegal, Serbia, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, South Sudan, Sudan, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Venezuela, Vietnam and Zimbabwe.

“Everybody has taken a different immigration path to get here, but it’s safe to say it’s been a rather long path for each of them,” said USCIS Field Director Trina Swanson. “It’s really a pinnacle day to reach this point, where they can reach the point and take the oath and become an American citizen.”

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services often participates in naturalization ceremonies at museums, schools, and libraries to celebrate the conclusion of an immigrant’s journey to citizenship and honor their commitment. They say ceremonies on national holidays or significant historic anniversaries — like Flag Day — connect new citizens with our nation’s past, while welcoming them as part of America’s future.

Flag Day celebrates the anniversary when the Second Continental Congress adopted the Stars and Stripes as the official flag of the United States on June 14, 1777. The first national observance of Flag Day took place 100 years later, on June 14, 1877.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sabin bridge arson
Teen fighting for her life after western MN crash
Dairy operation proposed in Traverse County, MN
Proposed 12,000-head dairy feedlot under review by MN Pollution Control
Why can Minnesotans soon have up to 2 pounds of marijuana?
Swifty fury builds as Metro Transit won’t extend service after Minneapolis Taylor Swift show
Sabin bridge arson
Arson suspected at bridge fire contaminating Buffalo River

Latest News

Crash graphic
5 people hurt in pickup vs. semi crash on I-29
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – June 15
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - June 15
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - June 15