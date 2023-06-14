Cooking with Cash Wa
‘They have to choose between medication, food, or other essentials, just to pay their rent’: local housing authorities explain challenges

Fargo Housing and Redevelopment Authority closes waitlist
By Kjersti Maday
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Inflation is taking its toll on a lot of people and finding affordable housing just got harder for many people in the FM area. On May 26th, the Fargo Housing and Redevelopment Authority closed its waitlist for new applicants needing vouchers that would help them pay for housing, because of the high numbers of people already seeking assistance.

“They have to choose between medication, food, or other essentials, just to pay their rent,” says Dara Lee of the Clay County Housing Authority. Lee explained their services are focused on anyone with limited income opportunities, like senior citizens or those with disabilities.

The most recent statistics for Clay County show that while median renter income has increased 28% since the year 2000, median rent has increased by 39%. Which explains why so many are looking for help.

“There’s a lot of people eligible for housing and there’s just not a lot of affordable housing out there,” says Chris Brungardt at Fargo Housing.

There are currently some other types of housing assistance available, just not the specific choice vouchers provided by Fargo Housing and Clay County HRA. If you are experiencing homelessness, Lee says to call 211.

