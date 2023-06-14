Teen fighting for her life after western MN crash

NEAR CLARKFIELD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 13-year-old girl is fighting for her life after a rollover in western Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Tuesday, June 13 just before 7 p.m. along Hwy. 67 near Clarkfield, MN.

The crash report says a 16-year-old girl was driving when her car rolled, and one passenger was thrown from the vehicle.

The 16-year-old driver and a 15-year-old passenger were taken to the Granite Falls Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 13-year-old girl from Granite Falls was taken to a Twin Cities hospital for life-threatening injuries. The crash report says the 13-year-old girl was not wearing her seatbelt, every one else in the car was, according to officials.

The crash report does not specify which teen was thrown from the vehicle.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.