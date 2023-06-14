Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Teen fighting for her life after western MN crash

crash graphic
crash graphic(Source: MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR CLARKFIELD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 13-year-old girl is fighting for her life after a rollover in western Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Tuesday, June 13 just before 7 p.m. along Hwy. 67 near Clarkfield, MN.

The crash report says a 16-year-old girl was driving when her car rolled, and one passenger was thrown from the vehicle.

The 16-year-old driver and a 15-year-old passenger were taken to the Granite Falls Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 13-year-old girl from Granite Falls was taken to a Twin Cities hospital for life-threatening injuries. The crash report says the 13-year-old girl was not wearing her seatbelt, every one else in the car was, according to officials.

The crash report does not specify which teen was thrown from the vehicle.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Forks School Board rescinds policy protecting transgender students
Lynette Gayle Perez, Molly Beth Fox
UPDATE: Two women charged after reported robbery, assault downtown Fargo
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving
Papa John’s confirms an attempt to hire former Taco John’s Employees
Summer daycare struggles
Local childcare provider opens up about summer childcare crisis

Latest News

Swifty fury builds as Metro Transit won’t extend service after Minneapolis Taylor Swift show
NDT - Jail Chaplains
2nd Chance & 2nd Act Picnic at Trollwood Park
The event, organized by Jail Chaplains of Cass County, took place to honor the Living Free...
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD - clipped version
10:00PM Weather KVLY June 13