Some outdoor activities canceled due to air quality

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Public School district announced that all outdoor summer activities are canceled on June 14 because of poor air quality.

An event with the West Fargo Park District is also moving indoors to keep people safe from the smoke. The Little Red Reading Bus of West Fargo will not visit Goldenwood Park and North Elmwood Park Wednesday, June 14, because of unhealthy air quality.

Instead, the Little Red Reading Bus activities and games will be available to the public in the library building from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at 215 3rd Street East in West Fargo.

The decision was made by library leadership per the library’s Severe Weather and Emergency Closure Policy. As of 2:15 p.m., the Air Quality Index for the FM Metro area was over 160, which is considered “unhealthy.”

