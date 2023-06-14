Cooking with Cash Wa
First Alert: Smoky conditions and poor air quality

A smokey sunrise shared by a Valley News Live viewer.
A smokey sunrise shared by a Valley News Live viewer.(Joel Gunderson)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is urging people, especially those with respiratory conditions, to consider limiting prolonged outdoor activities while smoky conditions remain across north central and eastern North Dakota on Wednesday. Wildfires in northwestern Canada are sending smoke across most of the state.

Environmental Quality closely monitors its air sampling network across the state. Tiny particles of ash and soot in the smoke have been increasing overnight in north central and eastern North Dakota. Experts say higher ground-level impacts seem to be concentrated in those portions of the state.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for northern Minnesota due to the wildfire smoke. It’s in effect until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 15. The affected area includes Roseau, International Falls, Ely, Hibbing, Duluth, Two Harbors, Brainerd, Alexandria, Moorhead, Ortonville, and the tribal nations of Grand Portage, Fond du Lac, Leech Lake, Red Lake, and Mille Lacs.

Tiny particles in the air can irritate the respiratory system, especially for those who suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or conditions such as asthma and allergies.

People with respiratory conditions, the elderly and young children should avoid being outdoors for too long. If the smoke is affecting your breathing, seek immediate help from a medical provider. You can also set air conditioning units and car vents to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.

Due to the active wildfires and changing wind patterns, air quality can be variable and unpredictable. What you should do depends on the air quality index and your personal health status.

For up-to-date information on the region’s current air quality and respiratory protection tips, visit fire.airnow.gov. Health-related smoke questions can be directed to the Health and Human Services Operating Center at (701) 328-0707.

Helpful Resources
MN Current Air Quality Conditions
First Alert StormTeam Forecast
Wildfire Smoke Prediction Patterns
Air Quality Monitoring Information
Air Quality Index

