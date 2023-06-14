Scavenger hunt for Nature Monsters in parks across Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Park District just launched a summer scavenger hunt for kids and families. If you find one of the ‘Nature Monsters’ hidden in a park, you can keep it and bring it home.

Every Wednesday, starting on June 14, the Park District is sharing a picture and location of one or more of the adorable little creatures on their Facebook page. If you find one, you are asked to share a picture in the comments on their weekly Facebook post to let everyone know it’s been found.

After 24 hours, if no one has found the monster, the Park District will provide a clue to help with the search. To spread the Nature Monster love, they are asking searchers to limit monsters to one per family.

The Park District says to “think at a little kid’s level of exploration.” The monsters aren’t hiding in hard-to-find places, high up in trees or in dangerous areas, because the idea is to get kids of all ages to participate.

