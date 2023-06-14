Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Scavenger hunt for Nature Monsters in parks across Fargo

Nature Monsters hidden in Fargo Parks starting June 14, 2023.
Nature Monsters hidden in Fargo Parks starting June 14, 2023.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Park District just launched a summer scavenger hunt for kids and families. If you find one of the ‘Nature Monsters’ hidden in a park, you can keep it and bring it home.

Every Wednesday, starting on June 14, the Park District is sharing a picture and location of one or more of the adorable little creatures on their Facebook page. If you find one, you are asked to share a picture in the comments on their weekly Facebook post to let everyone know it’s been found.

After 24 hours, if no one has found the monster, the Park District will provide a clue to help with the search. To spread the Nature Monster love, they are asking searchers to limit monsters to one per family.

The Park District says to “think at a little kid’s level of exploration.” The monsters aren’t hiding in hard-to-find places, high up in trees or in dangerous areas, because the idea is to get kids of all ages to participate.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Forks School Board rescinds policy protecting transgender students
Lynette Gayle Perez, Molly Beth Fox
UPDATE: Two women charged after reported robbery, assault downtown Fargo
crash graphic
Teen fighting for her life after western MN crash
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving
Papa John’s confirms an attempt to hire former Taco John’s Employees

Latest News

A smokey sunrise shared by a Valley News Live viewer.
Smoky conditions and poor air quality can be harmful
PET SAFETY DURING THE HEAT- JUNE 14
Don’t forget to keep pets cool during hot summer days
File photo: Blue-green algae blooms
Blue-green algae showing up in North Dakota waters
Davies pool in south Fargo.
Fargo Park District adds summer pool party option