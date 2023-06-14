Cooking with Cash Wa
Robbery of two teens on walking path sparks concerns over safety in downtown Fargo

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Since June 6, court documents outline two disturbing instances of random, verbal and physical violence in downtown Fargo, including the robbery and assault of two teens on the walking path by a group court documents allege is homeless.

While frightening, Fargo Police and local shelters say, they don’t want the incident to cause overwhelming fear in the community.

“I don’t think homeless people in general are violent toward people, and I don’t think they’re a threat, but, like any population, there are folks within that group that can potentially be dangerous,” Fargo Police Capt. Chris Helmick said.

The other incident details a man, later identified as Kyle Eslinger, who was arrested after threatening to rape and kill another man. He later screamed the same threats at Fargo officers, according to court documents. Eslinger is charged in Cass County Court with two counts of terrorizing, simple assault of an officer and contact of bodily fluids with an officer.

Authorities, though, say there’s no data to support random attacks are on the rise, and say downtown is safe.

“We’re spending a lot more time down there to make sure we’re building relationships with the community, building relationships with the homeless population, trying to deal with issues that come up,” Helmick said.

Seven officers and two supervisors currently make up the department’s engagement team, which was created to be both a resource and deterrent for downtown.

“We can’t be everywhere at once, but we’re really trying to do what we can to be more present and more visible,” he said.

Helmick says the calls his officer spend 99 percent of their time on in downtown don’t involve violence.

“Typically what we hear of are folks feeling uncomfortable about groups that are down there, complaints about panhandling, we get complaints about drinking alcohol in public,” Helmick said.

He adds while the department feels the city is safe, you still should be aware of your surroundings and listen to your gut. And the department urges that if something feels wrong, call 911.

“Sometimes folks feel like, ‘I don’t want to bother the police. This isn’t that big of a deal.’ We don’t know there’s a problem until folks tell us there’s a problem,” he said.

Fargo Police says the department works hand in hand with the Downtown Community Engagement Center and Southeast Human Services to better help those living on the streets. More officers are expected to join the department’s downtown team later this year.

