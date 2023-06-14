Cooking with Cash Wa
Proposed 12,000-head dairy feedlot under review by MN Pollution Control

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is considering a permit for a proposed 12,000-head jersey dairy feedlot southeast of Wheaton in Traverse County, Minnesota.

The agency released its draft permit and an environmental assessment worksheet for Riverview LLP’s Twelvemile Dairy.

The cows will be housed in a cross-ventilated total confinement barn. The project will include a number of manure storage facilities, including five large clay-lined basins with a total capacity of 143 million gallons.

Liquid manure will be transferred to area farmers for land application in the fall after harvest. It will be spread on up to 8,300 acres in Leonardsville, Croke, Tara, and Dollymount townships.

Riverview has applied to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for a water appropriation permit to pump up to 153 million gallons per year to support its operations. The DNR will determine if the water can be used without affecting other wells and surface waters in the area, or creating other potential effects.

Riverview will construct four permanent stormwater basins to collect runoff from the hard surfaces. Water from the basins will flow to Twelvemile Creek after treatment

The MPCA estimates that the proposed dairy would produce approximately 64,967 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year. The estimate includes emissions from animal digestion (methane), manure storage (methane and nitrous oxide), and manure land application (nitrous oxide). Riverview may offset some of the emissions by planting more alfalfa and other cover crops, which sequester greenhouse gases.

The Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW) describes the project’s potential effects on nearby land uses, bodies of water, groundwater, and wildlife and habitat. It also details air and vehicle emissions, dust, traffic, noise, and odors that the project might produce. State agencies use the EAW to help decide whether a more thorough environmental impact statement is needed.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is asking the public to comment on the EAW’s accuracy and completeness, potential impacts from the project that warrant further investigation, and the need for an environmental impact statement. Mail or email comments by 4:30 pm. on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

For copies of the documents or to provide written comments:

  • Environmental assessment worksheet — Jenna Ness (651-757-2276) MPCA, 520 Lafayette Road North, St. Paul, MN 55155-4194
  • Feedlot permit — Molly Costin (218-846-8114) MPCA, 714 Lake Ave., Ste. 220, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501

