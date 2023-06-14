Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

One killed in crash at Hwy 83/23 intersection

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARD COUNTY, N.D (KMOT) – One person was killed in a collision Wednesday between a freightliner and a pickup at the intersection of Highways 83 and 23, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the driver of the pickup, a 57-year-old man from Stevensville, Montana, was headed eastbound on 23 around 1:40 p.m. but failed to yield to southbound traffic.

The driver of the freightliner, a 57-year-old Bismarck man, tried to break but struck the pickup, sending both vehicles into the southeast median.

The pickup driver was pronounced dead on the scene. It’s unclear whether the victim was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the freightliner, who was wearing a belt at the time, was not hurt.

Names of those involved will be released pending notification of next of kin.

The patrol advises motorists to use caution as cleanup of the crash continues at the intersection.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Forks School Board rescinds policy protecting transgender students
Sabin bridge arson
Teen fighting for her life after western MN crash
Lynette Gayle Perez, Molly Beth Fox
UPDATE: Two women charged after reported robbery, assault downtown Fargo
Why can Minnesotans soon have up to 2 pounds of marijuana?
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving

Latest News

Highway 59 train derailment clean-up in Kittson County delayed
Car Fire
Traffic slow on I-29 after car fire
Four arrested after gun pulled on Ramsey County deputy
Holly Hassel, an esteemed English professor hailing from Fargo, is set to showcase her...
NDSU professor wins on Jeopardy!
NDSU Professor wins on Jeopardy!
0614 Jeopardy Win (web)