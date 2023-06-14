Near-Surface Wildfire Smoke Causing Issues

THIS EVENING:

More smoke has been mixing down to the surface today for many areas across the valley. The smoke has also caused some visibility reductions where it is thicker. Those with health concerns should continue to monitor air quality over the next two days.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an Air Quality Alert through Thursday morning with air quality anticipated to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Those with respiratory and cardiovascular issues, along with children and older adults, may experience health effects. Air quality will be equally as poor across eastern ND, but there is no agency that issues these types of alert. However, the ND Department of Environmental Quality did release a statement urging caution. You can read our story here: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2023/06/14/smoky-conditions-poor-air-quality-can-be-harmful/

Here’s a few steps you can take:

- Keep windows and doors closed to keep smoke out of your home

- Re-circulate A/C in vehicle

- Avoid or limit time outdoors

- Refrain from outdoor burning/adding additional pollution to the air

- Wear a mask if necessary

Along with smoke impacts, heat has been a factor today, especially in eastern ND & the southern valley where temperatures will reach the 80s to 90 degrees. It will be coolest in northern MN with 70s. Winds remain fairly light out of the north-northeast, under 10 mph.

Hazy sunshine into the evening. Surface smoke will continue to push southwestward into the valley causing some locations to experience their worst air quality conditions later tonight.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Thursday, especially Thursday morning, smoke will continue to affect parts of the valley before the next weather system moves in to clear the air. The heat will continue with temperatures still in the 90s with partly cloudy skies. As a front approaches, we are watching the potential for a few thunderstorms late Thursday. Once that front pushes through and exits, Friday will be on the cooler side with highs returning to the 70s and low 80s. Friday also holds the chance of a few showers/rumbles lingering through the morning before the potential for additional showers and storms later on.

THIS WEEKEND: Perhaps a lingering shower early in the day before drier conditions by afternoon. A bit warmer again on Saturday and Sunday as high temperatures jump right back up into the 80s to low 90s. Slight chance of a few storms late Sunday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Long-range model guidance is suggesting some big-time heat for the third full week of June. We will keep you posted, but as of now we are alerting you to 90s for most.

