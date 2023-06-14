Cooking with Cash Wa
Grain bin storage in the summer heat

Grain bins in a field
Grain bins in a field(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The summer heat can cause big problems for producers who store grain. Any time grain isn’t stored properly, it can mold or be infested with insects. There are things farmers can do to keep their grain safe.

NDSU Extension says grain bins should be under 60 degrees. They should be checked frequently especially when grains are full of moisture during the hot summer months. Producers can make sure their grain bins are cooled off by bringing in exhaust fans, and airing them out when temperatures are cooler. If you have to go into a grain bin there are some precautions to take.

“If you do end up encountering some grain that is a little bit wet whether it’s moldy or not, you have got to get it out of the bin and crawl in. Make sure that you’re working in pairs ideally, and if nothing else if you’re going to go into that bin make sure that you’ve got a harness and a good tie-off point,” said Tyler Kralicek, an extension agent with Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Bins are larger now and hold thousands of bushels, so the risk of grain going bad can have higher losses.

