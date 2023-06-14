Cooking with Cash Wa
Former partner of Madeline Kingsbury to keep parental rights in custody case

Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children on May 17, 2023.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Adam Fravel, the former partner of Madeline Kingsbury, appeared in court Wednesday morning for a custody hearing of their two children.

It was decided that Fravel will keep his parental rights, but visitations are suspended while he is in jail.

Fravel was arrested last week and charged with two counts of second-degree murder with intent/not premeditation after officials found Madeline’s remains north of Mabel.

The county official serving as the legal guardian of the Kingsbury children said both are doing well. They added that Madeline’s parents are doing the best they can to address and care for the children’s mental health.

Judge Leahy denied the motion filed by Kingsbury’s parents to end his parental rights. The Judge believes custody should be handled in the open Family Court case and not through the child protection order.

“Quit putting the cart before the horse and get this taken care of in family court.”

Judge Leahy

The next court date will determined at a later time.

