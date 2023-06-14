Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

First look at new Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre

FMCT
FMCT(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Plans for the new Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre are coming along. The theater is moving to the 600 block of Northern Pacific Avenue after its former spot at Island Park was demolished.

The plan is to break ground in October 2023. Construction is expected to take a little less than one year, with an additional year to build out the interior.

The Fargo Park District included considerations for performance space as part of its 2022 Island Park Master Plan which agreed the need for demolition of the building in favor of future outdoor alternatives. That demolition started in November 2022.

On December 13, 2019, wooden beams in the roof of the FMCT’s Stage failed during a performance. With the roof damaged, the exterior walls of the theatre started to give in too.

Contractors and engineers were brought in to assess the situation and the building was deemed dangerous, requiring the theatre company to vacate immediately. The theatre remained unusable since.

Officials say the theatre was an icon of community partnership, and its thankful for partnership with FMCT and the community for more than 55 years.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Papa John’s confirms an attempt to hire former Taco John’s Employees
Miss North Dakota
Valley News Team’s Sophia Richards placed 1st Runner Up for Miss North Dakota
Grand Forks School Board rescinds policy protecting transgender students
Amenia Crash
Authorities name Georgia man killed in crash near Amenia Monday morning
Lynette Gayle Perez, Molly Beth Fox
UPDATE: Two women charged after reported robbery, assault downtown Fargo

Latest News

Why can Minnesotans soon have up to 2 pounds of marijuana?
City of West Fargo reports no cyclists struck by vehicle so far in 2023
June 13 - Minnesota Cannabis
Yunker Farm in north Fargo
Fargo Park Board Commissioners receive final Yunker Farm Park Master Plan