First look at new Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Plans for the new Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre are coming along. The theater is moving to the 600 block of Northern Pacific Avenue after its former spot at Island Park was demolished.

The plan is to break ground in October 2023. Construction is expected to take a little less than one year, with an additional year to build out the interior.

The Fargo Park District included considerations for performance space as part of its 2022 Island Park Master Plan which agreed the need for demolition of the building in favor of future outdoor alternatives. That demolition started in November 2022.

On December 13, 2019, wooden beams in the roof of the FMCT’s Stage failed during a performance. With the roof damaged, the exterior walls of the theatre started to give in too.

Contractors and engineers were brought in to assess the situation and the building was deemed dangerous, requiring the theatre company to vacate immediately. The theatre remained unusable since.

Officials say the theatre was an icon of community partnership, and its thankful for partnership with FMCT and the community for more than 55 years.

