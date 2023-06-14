Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo Park District claims performance issues for another Executive Director

Dave Leker
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At Tuesday’s Park Board meeting, the board discussed next steps for Executive Director Dave Leker. His leadership has been criticized, and he’s been operating under an improvement plan that wrapped up May 31. He has since responded to the plan, and all board members voted Tuesday in favor of moving forward with setting up a meeting to discuss Leker’s progress and next steps.

Leker started working for the Park District in 1999. In January 2020, the Park District offered the Executive Director job to Leker. He had been serving as the interim director since July 2019.

Leker became the interim director when Joel Vettel suddenly quit the job after 3 years. The Park board never said what led up to the resignation, though a review indicates disciplinary action for giving out excessive amounts of vacation leave for park district workers. It also says he needed to develop in a variety of areas. You can read the full documents on Vettel here.

